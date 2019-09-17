How does the SCDF stack up?

You would normally not want firefighters to take things lying down, but it was all for a bit of fun and camaraderie when six of them from the Sengkang Fire Station joined their counterparts from around the world in doing the Tetris Challenge last weekend.

Laid down in neat rows were various types of firefighting gear, and alongside them, the six men in their uniforms, masks and helmets, in an inventive and artful photo that induced those who viewed it to take a closer look - and, most likely, smile.

The picture was one of two posted by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Facebook at the weekend, with the other featuring three paramedics, their gear and ambulance.

The post was shared more than 1,500 times and "liked" by more than 3,000 people, with most expressing support.

The social media challenge makes reference to the popular video game Tetris, where players stack geometric shapes neatly together.

The Tetris Challenge invites emergency responders to take it up and has drawn entries from paramedics, firefighters and policemen from around the world.