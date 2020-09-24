House of leaves

The Virginia creeper on the outside of one of Wales' most photographed buildings, the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont tea room in Llanrwst, was starting to turn red on Monday with the arrival of autumn.

The tea room, which overlooks the River Conwy, was built as a residential dwelling in 1480 and is considerably older than the Inigo Jones Bridge beside it.

Some years later, the building was used as a courthouse for the surrounding area.

Over the centuries, Tu Hwnt i'r Bont fell into disrepair several times and was rebuilt and restored through the generosity of townsfolk.

In the last century, it was acquired by the National Trust, which has since been leasing the building for more than 50 years.

The decision by the original leaseholder to turn Tu Hwnt i'r Bont into a traditional Welsh tea room proved to be a success, and the building, with its idyllic surroundings, has since become a popular tourist attraction.