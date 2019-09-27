Hot weather hot spot resurfaces

This summer has been unusually scorching across Europe and beyond, with the intense drought in Spain not letting up after several months.

However, there may be one bright spot in all of this - with the water levels in the Yesa reservoir lowered owing to the lack of rain, Roman spa ruins have once again been revealed in Tiermas, a village in north-eastern Spain.

The spa ruins, about 1,600 years old, were covered by water 60 years ago, in 1959, when the Yesa reservoir was built.

When the water level lowers during the drought season in summer, people flock to the ancient hot spring to enjoy the 38 deg C thermal waters, which some believe have healing powers against rheumatism, stress and skin problems.