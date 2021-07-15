Hot spots in Russia

People sunbathing and cooling off in the Moskva River on a hot summer's day in Moscow on Tuesday, as a heatwave sweeps western Russia, driving temperatures towards record highs.

The country's meteorological service said Russia could see its hottest summer on record, driven by climate change, after a record-breaking heatwave last month.

Moscow was hit by a historic heatwave at the end of June, with temperatures reaching a 120-year record. The capital's daytime temperatures are forecast at 30 to 35 deg C in the coming days and could set record highs, the RIA news agency reported.

In the western city of Pskov, near the border with Estonia, a lakeside beach was packed at the weekend with families trying to cool off in the oppressive heat.

"People are suffering. They wait until evening for the end of the working day and then head straight for the lake," said Iskak, a resident who did not give his last name.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS