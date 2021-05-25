Horsing around

British horse Lord Du Mesnil (above, foreground) - trained by former jockey Richard Hobson - kept up with the pack until rider Danny Mullins was unseated at the 143rd Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on Sunday in France.

The eight-year-old horse, Mr Hobson's stable star, was knocked out of the running early on, having parted ways with Mr Mullins at the 10th of 23 fences.

Docteur de Ballon and jockey Bertrand Lestrade placed first, holding on to the crown following their win last year.

The Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris is open to horses aged five years or older. It is run at the Auteuil Hippodrome over a distance of about 6km.

Launched in 1874 as an answer to England's Grand National steeplechase, the annual event is regarded as France's most prestigious jumps race, and has been cancelled only during world wars.

It is usually held in late May, though last year's race was delayed to October due to the pandemic.

