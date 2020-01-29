Hopping across Alpine skies

A hot-air balloon taking off during the 42nd International Hot-Air Balloon week, in the picturesque skiing resort town of Chateau-d'Oex in the Swiss Alps, on Sunday.

The festival, which spans nine days, brings together pilots from around the world with around a hundred hot-air balloons. It includes a night-time show, hot-air balloon rides and a day dedicated to children.

The town was also the departure point of the Breitling Orbiter 3, the first hot-air balloon to circumnavigate the globe in 1999.

More than 70 hot-air balloons from many different countries will benefit from Chateau-d'Oex's winter microclimate, which is particularly suited to flying them.

The festival, which began last Saturday, runs until Feb 2.