Hometown delights

This aerial picture shows two visitors walking among soya sauce containers at a factory in Yunlin county in the central west of Taiwan.

As a county built on agriculture, Yunlin has long taken pride in its rustic charm and high-quality agricultural products.

Soya sauce, from Xiluo Township, is among the local speciality goods produced in this county.

Other specialities are coffee from Gukeng Township, hard clams from Taixi Township, horseshoe clams and Taiwan tilapia from Kouhu Township, pickled cabbage from Dapi Township, and peanuts and sesame oil from Beigang Township. Each of these items captures a unique local flavour.

Besides food, Yunlin is also known for its many temples - in fact, there are more temples here than anywhere else in Taiwan, and they draw tens of thousands of people every year.

On top of that, Yunlin has also nurtured a vibrant cultural industry. The county is the birthplace and the capital of Taiwanese puppet theatre, for instance.