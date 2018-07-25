Home is an otter delight for prize winner

For Ms Kang Yen Thiing, these otters have a special place in her heart.

Not only do they appeal to her as a nature enthusiast with an interest in wildlife photography, they also call to mind home.

Her image of these otters against the backdrop of the Singapore skyline is how she views home: A progressive and environmentally responsible place for everyone.

As a member of OtterWatch, she was privy to the movement of the otter families, and was able to catch them in the right place, at the right time.

The shot taken at Gardens by the Bay East earned her the #WhatMakesSG grand prize.

#WhatMakesSG is a photography contest that is part of a colla-boration between National Geographic and the Ministry of Communications and Information in honour of Singapore's 53rd National Day.

Singapore residents were invited to share their unique perspectives on what makes the country an exciting place to live, work and play.

Ms Kang is one of five winners whose works are showcased at an exhibition at Suntec City until July 29, before moving to Changi Airport Terminal 4's Level 2.

