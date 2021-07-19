Home in Focus: Eat, pray, love

It has been said that food is the most primitive form of comfort. And then the pandemic turned the tables on what now seems like a treat - getting together over a meal or drinks.

Curbs were rolled back last Monday to allow dining in at eateries for groups of up to five people - from just two - following an improvement in the Covid-19 situation here and as more residents get vaccinated.

But the emergence of a big cluster linked to KTV outlets has led to Singapore tightening its rules again on social gatherings, starting from today until Aug 8.

This includes limiting dine-in at food and beverage outlets to two people. But those fully vaccinated will continue to be able to dine in groups of up to five at eateries with systems to verify customers' inoculation status.

Unvaccinated people with a valid negative pre-event test result or those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 270 days may also join such groups of up to five.

The Straits Times Picture Desk looks at gatherings satisfying the hunger for food - and the good company of family and friends.