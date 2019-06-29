His life is on the line

Balancing and walking on a slackline, which is no more than 5cm wide and suspended 200m above the ground, is no easy feat.

Professional slackliner and multiple Guinness World Record holder Lukas Irmler was one of several who attempted the death-defying walk in Switzerland yesterday.

The 800m line - Switzerland's longest - was set up this week in the country's Flims region, at the mountainous Swiss Tectonic Arena Sardona, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

A popular sport in Switzerland, slacklining involves balancing and walking along a piece of webbing suspended between two points.

Since taking off in Europe in the 2000s, it has spawned many variations, events and competitions.