Highway highlights

Automobiles along the highway - where speed limits can be between 80kmh and 100kmh - outside Moscow on Monday leave mesmerising light trails.

Among the major projects in the pipeline for Russia's state-owned road company Avtodor is the M-12 highway that aims to connect Moscow and Kazan. It will traverse regions such as Vladimir and Chuvashia and is planned to span more than 800km.

About 14 million tonnes of crushed stone and 10 million tonnes of sand are expected to be used in the building of the billion-dollar highway, which is said to help cut travelling time between the two Russian cities from 12 to 61/2 hours.

More than 10 wildlife crossings such as tunnels and bridges are also being planned along the route, with most of them to be located in the region of Tatarstan.

So far, more than 12,000 people are involved in the highway project.

The speed limit on the highway, which is targeted to open in 2024, is 130kmh.

