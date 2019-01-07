In Pictures: Highlights of 2019 Golden Globes

In a night of upsets, the stars were not all in alignment at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday (Jan 6) for early favourite A Star Is Born. While its song Shallow picked up Best Original Song (Movie), its director Bradley Cooper and star Lady Gaga were snubbed for Best Director and Best Actress honours.

Best Actress in a Movie (Drama) nominee Lady Gaga arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in California on Jan 6, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Best Actor in a Movie (Drama) and Best Director (Movie) nominee Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk arrive at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan 6, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Best Actress in a Movie (Musical or Comedy) nominee Constance Wu.PHOTO: AFP
Best Actor in a Movie (Musical or Comedy) nominee Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic arrive at the Golden Globe Awards. Bale went on to win the award.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(From left) Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan at the Golden Globe Awards.PHOTO: REUTERS
The team behind Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse accepting the award for Best Animated Film.PHOTO: REUTERS
Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson accepting the award for Best Original Song (Movie) for Shallow.PHOTO: REUTERS
Sandra Oh accepting the award for Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) for her role in Killing Eve.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jeff Bridges accepting the Cecil B. deMille Award.PHOTO: REUTERS
Alfonso Cuaron accepting the award for Best Director (Movie) for Roma.PHOTO: REUTERS
(From left) Queen manager Jim Beach and members Roger Taylor and Brian May with Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, producer Graham King and actor Mike Myers. Bohemian Rhapsody won Best Movie (Drama), while Malek was named Best Actor in a Movie (Drama).PHOTO: AFP
The cast of The Assassination Of Gianni Versace, winner of Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.PHOTO: AFP
Glenn Close accepting the award for Best Actress in a Movie (Drama) for her role in The Wife.PHOTO: REUTERS
Patricia Arquette, winner of Best Actress - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for Escape At Dannemora.PHOTO: REUTERS
(From left) Viggo Mortensen, Peter Farrelly, Linda Cardellini and Mahershala Ali of Green Book, which bagged Best Movie (Musical or Comedy). Ali won Best Supporting Actor in a Movie.PHOTO: AFP
