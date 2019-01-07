In Pictures: Highlights of 2019 Golden Globes

In a night of upsets, the stars were not all in alignment at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday (Jan 6) for early favourite A Star Is Born. While its song Shallow picked up Best Original Song (Movie), its director Bradley Cooper and star Lady Gaga were snubbed for Best Director and Best Actress honours.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.