High-voltage act at Night Festival

Science and art make for an electric combination in The Duel, one of the highlights of this year's Singapore Night Festival.

Created by performance art group Lords Of Lightning, it features a spellbinding display of light and sound as two titans face off in an epic battle as they hurl bolts of "lightning" at each other.

The group, whose works are inspired by scientist Nikola Tesla, is a collaboration between New Zealander Carlos Van Camp and performance art collective Arcadia. Van Camp, who builds most of the equipment in the shows, works behind the scenes, raising and lowering the voltage produced to give a rhythm to the performance. When not running shows, he is an electrical technician who specialises in yachts and motorboats.

The Duel will be staged at various times from 7.45pm onwards at Cathay Green from tomorrow to Saturday - which is also the last day of this year's Night Festival.