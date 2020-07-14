High five for S'pore spirit

As Singapore prepares for a very different National Day celebration this year amid the coronavirus outbreak, Toa Payoh North Zone 2 Residents' Committee (RC) has put up its traditional flag display for the Republic's 55th birthday.

It was designed and made by RC chairman Henry Ong and took about a week to create.

Mr Ong used 48 flags to create the display, which hangs between blocks 107 and 109 in Toa Payoh Lorong 1.

He said that the location was chosen for its prominence in the neighbourhood, as it is near the Braddell MRT station and can also be clearly seen from the main road.

The display was put up last Thursday by about five people.

It is expected to be up until the end of next month.

The RC has been putting up these number displays for six years, since Singapore's golden jubilee in 2015.

The displays are designed by Mr Ong every year.