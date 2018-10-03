High fashion by the 'sea'

Guests at the Grand Palais in Paris yesterday could have been forgiven for believing that they had been transported to an actual beach, as they sat on wooden pallets on top of white sand.

Barefoot models with shoes in hand walked across the sand as they presented creations from the Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel during the Paris Fashion Week.

The transformation of the set into the seaside came complete with a flowing wave pool, against a painted backdrop with blue sky and a rocky coastline. There was even a beach hut with its own boardwalk, as the sound of seagulls played and lifeguards on duty watched.