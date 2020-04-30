Hero who walked into many hearts

British World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore is in for a very special 100th birthday today. Well-wishers from around the world repaid his record-breaking fund-raising efforts by sending him tens of thousands of birthday cards.

Bedford School in central England has taken on the mammoth task of opening and displaying the cards (pictured on Tuesday). The floor of the school hall was transformed into a sea of goodwill messages, which were carefully curated by volunteers who have spent hours reading them over the past week.

Capt Moore has raised more than £29 million (S$51 million) for Britain's National Health Service amid the coronavirus pandemic by completing 100 laps in his garden with the help of a walking frame.

People tuned in from across the globe to watch his progress online, turning him into an unexpected focal point for a flood of donations to the state-funded healthcare system, which is handling the deadly pandemic.

Since completing his 100 laps - breaking both his initial £1,000 target and then the Guinness World Records for a charity walk - he has received more than 125,000 birthday cards.

