Heritage, in a new light

Diving In The Sea Of Colours, a light projection by German artist Daniel Margraf at the Palais de Rumine in Lausanne, Switzerland, is part of the Lausanne Light Festival which started on Tuesday.

During the festival, which runs until Dec 24, eight projections on different buildings showcase the city under a new light.

The festival strives to promote up-and-coming artists and highlight the city's architectural heritage.

All that visitors have to do is wander from one venue to another, take advantage of free virtual guided tours on their smartphones and allow themselves to be enchanted by the magic of light.

