Here come the swans

The most well-loved and mesmerising ballet production of all time, Swan Lake, is all set for a grand staging in Berlin.

Tchaikovsky's timeless love story gets an extra magical spin thanks to a unique collaboration between Shanghai Ballet and England's top choreographer Derek Deane.

Dubbed the Greatest Swan Lake In The World, the production brings on stage 48 swans instead of 16.

Here, ballerinas pose for a photo inside the Bode Museum to promote the show's premiere in Berlin. The show premieres at Theater am Potsdamer Platz today, and will run until Dec 9.