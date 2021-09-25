Hello again, my friends

This combination of photographs taken last Saturday in Ingall, northern Niger, shows (top row from left) Baniou Gerba, 20, from Foudouk; Ibrahim Ousmane, 20, from Talmajala; Mija Djumare, 25, from Ago; Rebo Bousarijo, 20, from Tchiro; Bagam Katialla, 17, from Fouduk; Veli Rabeo, 28, from Fouduk; (middle row from left) Nofori Djanari, 22, from Elacat; Darusa Ozal, 23, from Chillukol; Buri Mushie, 17, from Agadez; Budu Buyo, 23, from Tamaya; Inasulu Dula, 18, from Fouduk; Baraka Uis, 22, from Kori; (bottom row from left) Peri Kabo, 20, from Kuri; Djuli Badji, 17, from Izra; Yidika Dedji, 30, from Fouduk; Djiaho Dari, 18, from Hallo; Nobe Nobe, 15, from Ago; and Barka Alabouri, 20, from Ago posing for portraits during the annual festival of Cure Salee.

Thousands of Fulani and Tuareg nomads from several Sahel and Sahara countries took part in the three-day pastoral festival held on the outskirts of the old commercial town of Ingall.

The event marks the end of the rainy season, when herders bring their animals to graze, meet old friends, exchange news and reinforce cultural ties and traditions.

