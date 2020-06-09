Heavy rain brings waterspout to HK

A waterspout was spotted in Hong Kong yesterday, brought by heavy widespread rain and thunderstorms that drenched the city.

It was seen just off the coast of Hong Kong International Airport, near the city's Tung Chung area.

The Hong Kong Observatory warned of intense gusts that could reach 80kmh and heavy rain that could cause flash floods.

The agency also raised an amber rainstorm warning yesterday morning amid three days of rainstorms.

Waterspouts typically form beneath cumulus or cumulonimbus clouds over warm coastal waters just before showers begin, and can last up to half an hour.

The "funnel" is formed by water droplets in a rotating vortex of air.