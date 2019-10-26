Heavenly lights and angels' songs

The York Minster cathedral in Britain is being illuminated by spectacular light and sound projections this month to help raise funds to protect its historic windows.

Called The Northern Lights, the installation uses images and audio inspired by the stained glass and architecture of the historic church.

Designed by artists Ross Ashton and Karen Monid from the award-winning The Projection Studio, the exhibit started on Thursday and will run for eight nights.

Funds raised from the event will go towards supporting a 20-year campaign to protect all 128 of the cathedral's mostly mediaeval stained glass windows.

Launched in 2017, the project will cost £11 million (S$19.2 million).

York Minster is said to house the largest number of mediaeval stained glass in a single building in Britain.

The windows date back to the 12th century and are in need of state of the art glazing to protect them from the elements.