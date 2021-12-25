Heaven on earth

Horses gallop across a snowfield in Zhaosu County in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture.

The prefecture is located in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region in China, and is well known for its quality Ili breed of horses.

Ili is also a popular tourist destination, famous for its natural sights.

A highlight is Sayram Lake, one of the largest alpine lakes in Xinjiang at 20km long and 30km wide. Located about 2,000m above sea level, the lake and its surrounds are often backdrops to bucolic scenes of ducks and swans gliding across the crystal-clear waters while cattle and horses graze on adjacent grasslands.

Activities such as hiking and horse-riding are crowd favourites around the lake.

Other famous attractions in Ili include Narat Grassland, with postcard- perfect snow-capped peaks, alpine trees and alpine meadows and uplands; and the Ili River.

Ili’s weather is mild and humid with a short summer and a long winter.

The best time to visit Xinjiang weather-wise is from May to October.