Heady work of art

A visitor taking a photograph of Australian artist Ron Mueck's large-scale installation titled Mass at an exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The installation, which is the artist's largest work to date, comprises 100 oversized skulls that collectively weigh about 5,000kg.

Each hand-cast skull in Mass, which was originally commissioned for the 2017 NGV Triennial, is made of fibreglass and resin.

Mueck is now based in the United Kingdom, and has been creating hyperrealistic sculptures since he made his debut as an artist in 1997.

Before becoming a sculptor, he worked as a puppetmaker for television and films.

