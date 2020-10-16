Having a hand in keeping virus at bay

Global Handwashing Day was marked yesterday across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, a time when hand hygiene has been crucial to preventing the spread of the disease.

The importance of hand washing was not lost on this labourer at a construction site in Dharamsala, India, as he washed his hands on the special day.

Global Handwashing Day is an annual global advocacy day established by the Global Handwashing Partnership to advocate for hand washing with soap as an easy, effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives, CNN reported.

Started in 2008, it is celebrated every year on Oct 15.