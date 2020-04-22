Having a ball

Two young girls in Italy took their tennis games to a higher level despite a nationwide lockdown as they staged a remarkable rally from the rooftops of neighbouring buildings.

The girls in the Ligurian town of Finale Ligure coolly managed a 12-shot rally featuring forehands and backhands during a 24-sec video posted on Facebook last Friday by a local tennis club where the two are members.

Mr Max Oliveri, whose daughter Vittoria (left, foreground) is one of the rooftop players along with Carola Pessina (left, background), said he captured the footage because her coach asked players to share videos of their training at home.

Naturally, a few balls during the practice session did not make it across and bounced into a private road below where the fathers put them in plastic bags their daughters had affixed to the end of fishing poles.

REUTERS