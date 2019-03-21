Have a bite with the fish underwater

Europe's first underwater restaurant opened in Norway yesterday, with more than 7,000 customers booked in to eat among the fish.

Situated by the village of Baaly on the southern tip of Norway, the restaurant looks like a large concrete tube partly submerged in the North Sea. It is called Under, which also means "wonder" in Norwegian.

Entering Under initially feels like going into a sauna, as wooden planks cover its upper section, but an 8m flight of stairs leads down to a large dining area that seats about 40 guests, walled by a gigantic window that looks into the ocean.

The restaurant is laid out so there are minimal reflections on the glass wall, which fills the room with natural light during the day, filtered by the greenish colour of the water.

A full 18-course meal, based on local ingredients and seafood, can cost up to 3,700 kroner (S$586) per person, including drinks.

There are only a handful of underwater restaurants around the world, mainly found in tropical waters such as the Maldives in the Indian Ocean.

