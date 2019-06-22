Hats off to Royal Ascot

Hat lovers can appreciate the work of a good milliner any day of the year, but one occasion stands above the rest: Royal Ascot.

The annual horse racing event, held from June 18 to 22 in Berkshire, England, can always be counted on for a parade of show-stopping dresses paired with even bolder hats.

"Hats certainly are the stars of the show at Royal Ascot, and guests continue to embrace them as part of the theatre and tradition of the occasion," Ms Sarah Burton, acting head of buying for fashion and beauty at Fortnum & Mason, said in an e-mail to CNN.

"There is much anticipation on who is wearing what... and no more so than the focus on Her Majesty's selection, with bookies taking bets on which colour it will be each day."

This year's fashion extravaganza has not disappointed. On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II (top, far left) led the royal procession in a cornflower blue hat and matching dress.