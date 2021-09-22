Harvest time

The Harvest Moon, also known as the Corn Moon, seen behind the Boston Light lighthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Monday.

The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the Harvest Moon - a term first published in 1706, according to the Oxford English Dictionary - the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the United States reported. Historically, farmers worked late into the night when that full moon was in the sky, using its light to help them reap the fall harvest.

In New England, The Farmer's Almanac notes the Native American name for this moon was the Corn Moon, likely as corn was harvested at this time of the year. It has been a pivotal moon across the Northern Hemisphere for hundreds of years, providing extra light for continued work.

In Singapore and some parts of Asia, the Moon Cake Festival was celebrated yesterday. Also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, it celebrates the story of Chang'e, goddess of the moon in Chinese mythology, and is usually marked with mooncakes and lanterns.