Happy Niu Year

Ahead of the Chinese Year of the Ox, which kicks off today, the National Art Museum of China's The Vitality Of Art exhibition displays ox-related pieces such as Long Liyou's Bathing In Morning Breeze (left). The line-up comprises more than 600 artwor
Ahead of the Chinese Year of the Ox, which kicks off today, the National Art Museum of China's The Vitality Of Art exhibition displays ox-related pieces such as Long Liyou's Bathing In Morning Breeze (above). The line-up comprises more than 600 artworks, including oil canvases, calligraphy, sculptures and folk art. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Ahead of the Chinese Year of the Ox, which kicks off today, the National Art Museum of China's The Vitality Of Art exhibition displays ox-related pieces such as Long Liyou's Bathing In Morning Breeze (left). The line-up comprises more than 600 artwor
Other artworks featured in the Beijing museum include Chen Jian's Ox Turning The World Around, Xiong Bingming's Calf as well as Pan He's The Ploughing Bull: For Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (above). The exhibition also includes other displays, such as one highlighting the diversity of the different ethnic groups in the country as well as one paying tribute to China's efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Ahead of the Chinese Year of the Ox, which kicks off today, the National Art Museum of China's The Vitality Of Art exhibition displays ox-related pieces such as Long Liyou's Bathing In Morning Breeze (left). The line-up comprises more than 600 artwor
Other artworks featured in the Beijing museum include Chen Jian's Ox Turning The World Around (above, background), Xiong Bingming's Calf (above, foreground) as well as Pan He's The Ploughing Bull: For Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. The exhibition also includes other displays, such as one highlighting the diversity of the different ethnic groups in the country as well as one paying tribute to China's efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
38 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 12, 2021, with the headline 'Happy Niu Year'. Subscribe
Topics: 