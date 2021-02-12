Happy Niu Year

Other artworks featured in the Beijing museum include Chen Jian's Ox Turning The World Around (above, background), Xiong Bingming's Calf (above, foreground) as well as Pan He's The Ploughing Bull: For Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. The exhibition also includes other displays, such as one highlighting the diversity of the different ethnic groups in the country as well as one paying tribute to China's efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE