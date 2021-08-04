Happy news for panda mum
There was double happiness for giant panda Huan Huan, which means "Happy" in Chinese, as she gave birth to twin cubs at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignansur-Cher, central France, early on Monday.
Huan Huan, the female panda lent by China to the ZooParc de Beauval (Loir-et-Cher), gave birth to the twins in good health shortly after 1am on Monday, noted a journalist of Agence France-Presse.
The two small plantigrades will join their father Yuan Zi, and their big brother Yuan Meng, born on Aug 4, 2017, at the Beauval Zoo.
