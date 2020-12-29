Hanging around can be hard work

As Singapore moved into the long-awaited third phase of its reopening yesterday, workers were busy at the Singapore Flyer doing maintenance on its spokes.

Other than rides on the giant observation wheel, visitors heading to the attraction can also check out a new exhibition there called Time Capsule.

The exhibition on Singapore's history opened earlier this month.

The ticketed event spans two levels and takes visitors through Singapore's last 700 years using interactive panels and exhibits.

Highlights include a display of the country's current sights through a long panelled walkway and a robot that guides visitors.

