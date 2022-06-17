Handle with care

Three female lynx kittens – barely a month old – being carried by animal keepers at the Sainte-Croix Animal Park in Rhodes in north- eastern France after undergoing their first medical check-up on Wednesday.

The examination included weight and height measurements, a preventive deworming treatment and the fitting of an electronic identification chip the size of a small rice grain.

The kittens, born on May 18, weigh just over 1kg and are less than 40cm long.

The park says the kittens are doing very well and are starting to explore their territory.

They will soon be named by the animal park team.

Located in a protected natural area, Sainte-Croix Animal Park specialises in European fauna and is home to endangered species from all over the world. Its three discovery trails enable visitors to encounter 1,500 animals of more than 100 species – including bears, stags and wolverines – living in semi-liberty.

