Hand in hand around the world

Motorcyclists gathering around a giant biodegradable land art painting by French-Swiss artist Saype at the Monument des Heros Nationaux (Monument of National Heros) in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, in Africa, on Sunday.

This 200m-long fresco covering approximately 5,000 sq m was created using biodegradable pigments made from charcoal, chalk and water.

The art piece - Saype's first artistic venture into Africa - is the fifth step of his worldwide project, Beyond Walls. The project aims to create the longest symbolic human chain around the world to spread a message of optimism and mutual aid in a time of polarisation.

His frescoes of interlaced hands, which made their mark in cities such as Paris, Geneva and Berlin last year, will find their way to places as varied as the Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Benin and Ossetia this year.