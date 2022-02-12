Halfpipe, full on

This composite image shows Chloe Kim of the United States performing a trick called a straight method air during the women's snowboard halfpipe at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday.

In this stunt, her first run, she soars 3.91m above the edge of the halfpipe. It landed Kim, 21, the highest score of the day.

Her coach, Rick Bower, said she had had a rough practice on Thursday morning, ahead of the final event.

In what she called ''the worst practice'' of her life, she had been able to land what would become her winning run only twice instead of the usual eight times.

But she came out strong in the competition and was seen crying with excitement and relief following the epic performance.

She secured the gold medal, becoming the first to earn both multiple and consecutive golds in women's halfpipe.

She won gold in the halfpipe event at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea. She was then just 17 years old.