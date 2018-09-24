Hair-raising fun at Munich beer fest

Thousands of visitors descended on Munich, Germany, last Saturday for food, fun and barrels of beer to mark the start of Oktoberfest, which runs for two weeks.

This year's festival includes a carnival with rides such as a Ferris wheel, roller coaster and water slide.

Revellers got into the spirit of the festivities by dressing up in traditional outfits - lederhosen for the men and the beer maid costume dirndl for the women.

They arrived early to secure spaces at long communal tables where they chugged beer, munched on sausages, pretzels or pork knuckle, and listened to oompah bands, reported Reuters.

First held in 1810 to mark a royal wedding, Oktoberfest is now celebrated around the world.