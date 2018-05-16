Gunning for arms control

Many would have heard of bike sharing, but gun sharing?

The Chicago Gun Share Programme art installation at the Daley Plaza in Chicago, Illinois, has been turning heads.

The installation, sponsored by the Brady Centre to Prevent Gun Violence and Chicago advertising agency The Escape Pod, is designed to resemble a bike-sharing station and draw attention to the ease with which guns can be obtained.

A sign nearby invites anyone to "unlock and load" a mock high-powered, semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.

The legally available weapon has been used in a string of recent mass shooting attacks, including one at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead in February.

The exhibit includes an interactive kiosk that allows people to donate to the Brady Centre, which is lobbying for expanded background checks for gun sales, banning assault weapons and more stringent gun laws.