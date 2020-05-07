Grounded birds roost in the outback

With the coronavirus pandemic severely limiting global air travel, the Australian outback has become the go-to resting place for passenger jets.

Singapore Airlines, Scoot and SilkAir have sent several planes to this aeroplane "graveyard" in Alice Springs, in Australia's Northern Territory, while they wait for regular international air travel to resume.

As of last week, there were about 25 aircraft at the storage facility, which will soon have the capacity for up to 100 aircraft. More planes are expected to arrive there soon.

The outback's dry climate is ideal for preserving the aircraft while they are in long-term storage.

Reports suggest the aircraft could be there for the next few months.