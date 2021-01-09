Grim winter around the corner

As snow blankets the Bieszczady Mountains in south-eastern Poland, the country is bracing itself for colder weather in the coming weeks.

Forecasters warn that Poland may see its coldest winter in 20 years, a local news site reported earlier this week.

Sweeping in from Siberia, extreme weather conditions are expected to hit Europe, and then Poland from late next week.

Meteorologists say temperatures in the country could dip as low as minus 30 deg C, and some parts of the country may be covered in 40cm of snow.

The cold snap was predicted to last a few days, but the latest data suggests it may remain in Poland until the end of the month.