Grim winter around the corner

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published: 
1 hour ago

As snow blankets the Bieszczady Mountains in south-eastern Poland, the country is bracing itself for colder weather in the coming weeks.

Forecasters warn that Poland may see its coldest winter in 20 years, a local news site reported earlier this week.

Sweeping in from Siberia, extreme weather conditions are expected to hit Europe, and then Poland from late next week.

Meteorologists say temperatures in the country could dip as low as minus 30 deg C, and some parts of the country may be covered in 40cm of snow.

The cold snap was predicted to last a few days, but the latest data suggests it may remain in Poland until the end of the month.

Send us your Big Picture

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Topics: 