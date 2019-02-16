Great Barrier Reef in troubled waters

Polluted flood waters from the coast of Queensland state in Australia are encroaching on the outer reaches of the Great Barrier Reef, sparking a fresh threat to the beleaguered natural wonder.

Scientists are surveying the marine fallout from the recent floods, which sent muddy waters fanning out from swollen rivers, reported ABC News.

Images of the sediment approaching the reef - such as this image which was taken around Cape Cleveland, off Townsville, a coastal city in north-eastern Queensland - have been shared around the world.

Researchers say the flood waters, which likely contain nitrogen and pesticide chemicals, could potentially kill seagrass and coral that are already stressed by an unprecedented run of recent mass bleaching events.