Grave reminder of WWI deaths

Never forget - that seems to be the solemn message behind this art installation in Belgium that was unveiled on Saturday.

Titled Coming World Remember Me, the work by Belgian artist Koen Vanmechelen comprises 600,000 clay sculptures, representing the 600,000 people who died in Belgium during World War I.

Taken together, the statues form Pangea, the prehistoric supercontinent.

The site of the installation in Palingbeek provincial domain near the city of Ypres is also significant. It was there that several key battles between British and German troops took place.

The installation, which took four years to complete, is open to the public till Nov 11, which marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.