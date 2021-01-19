Gone with the wind

Yesterday was an unusually windy day for Singapore, and scenes like this one in Thomson Road were a common sight.

Wind speeds even reached a high of 49.3 km per hour in Admiralty yesterday morning. Similarly high wind speeds were recorded in other places, with areas in the south-east - such as East Coast, Marina Barrage, Changi and Pasir Panjang - seeing wind speeds of more than 20km per hour well into the evening.

But the rainy and windy weather of the earlier part of this month is expected to ease soon, and daily maximum temperatures are expected to inch their way up to 34 deg C on a few days.

