Golden State inferno

Firefighters mopping up hot spots from the Hog Fire along Highway 36, about 8km from Susanville, California, on Monday.

The fire exploded to more than 2400ha and created its own weather, generating lightning, thunder, rain and fire whirls out of a huge pyrocumulonimbus ash plume towering above.

A pyrocumulonimbus cloud, which the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has described as the "fire-breathing dragon of clouds", is an explosive storm cloud created by the smoke and heat from fire, and which can ravage vast expanses of land.

The Lassen County Sheriff's office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the area.