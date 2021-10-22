Golden harvest

Farmers in Pingyi county in China's Shandong province are seen drying harvested corn on Monday in this drone picture.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the country's grain output this year will set a new record by exceeding 1.3 trillion catties (650 billion kg) for the seventh consecutive year.

With 80 per cent of the autumn harvest completed, it says that recent spells of prolonged rain will have a limited impact on output.

