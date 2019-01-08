Going the whole hog for Chinese New Year

Usher in the Chinese New Year with the 12 zodiac signs at the Wan Qing Festival of Spring 2019.

As part of the festival, Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall has partnered with artist Chin Sin May to conceptualise and produce an installation within the memorial hall's compound titled Reunion of the Zodiac, which reunites all 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac calendar.

The Chinese zodiac calendar is based on a 12-year cycle, with each year being assigned one of 12 animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. It is believed to have originated from China during the Han dynasty (206BC to AD9). The year 2019 is the Year of the Pig, starting on Feb 5.

The installation is inspired by the Chinese folk art of paper-cutting, and will be on display until Feb 24.