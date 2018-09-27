Going nuts to usher in harvest festival

Farmers sat in barrels to collect water chestnuts at a pond in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, during an event on Saturday to celebrate the first Chinese Harvest Festival, which fell on Sunday.

The event, which was created in June, is the first festival established by the state specifically to honour China's farmers, and falls during the harvest season.

Farmers across the country marked the harvest festival with activities ranging from farming skill competitions and farm product displays to parties and fairs.

For the likes of 94-year-old Xinzheng farmer Dai Geniu, the harvest festival is a time to reflect and look to the future.

"Harvest is the happiest time of a year, even better than the Spring Festival, because food gives people a sense of security and hope," she told the Xinhua news agency.