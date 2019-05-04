Going full circle with art of orbs

Famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has unveiled the latest edition of her art installation Narcissus Garden 1966.

The work, which comprises 1,500 stainless steel spheres, is on display as part of Frieze New York 2019 at Randall's Island Park till tomorrow.

Kusama first showcased the artwork in 1966 at the 33rd Venice Biennale. The spheres were made of plastic and were placed on a lawn. Dressed in a gold kimono, Kusama stood among them, offering the watermelon-size orbs for sale.

The spheres have since travelled around the world - floating on a pond at the Inhotim Museum in Brazil and scattered on the grounds of former United States Army base Fort Tilden in New York.