Going dotty over infinity

PHOTO: REUTERS
Published: 
2 hours ago

Visitors who go to view Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's latest art installation will definitely be seeing spots when they step into this mirror-lined room filled with LED lights.

The installation piece, titled My Heart Is Dancing Into The Universe, is the latest addition to Kusama's popular Infinity Mirrored Room series.

It is also part of her new exhibition, The Moving Moment When I Went To The Universe, which opens at the Victoria Miro gallery in London tomorrow.

The exhibition also features paintings and flower sculptures, all featuring the influential 89-year-old artist's iconic polka dots, giant pumpkins and psychedelic colours.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 02, 2018, with the headline 'Going dotty over infinity'. Print Edition | Subscribe
