Going dotty for art

These polka-dotted trees are part of an installation by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, called Kusama: Cosmic Nature, at the New York Botanical Garden.

The show, which ends on Oct 31, features a number of large-scale works by the artist throughout the garden's grounds.

In the exhibition, Kusama reveals her lifelong fascination with the natural world, beginning with her childhood, which was spent in the greenhouses and fields of her family's seed nursery.

Her artistic concepts of obliteration, infinity and eternity are inspired by her intimate engagement with the colours, patterns and life cycles of plants and flowers.

