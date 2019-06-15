Going back in time

Visitors will be able to relive history at a reproduction of the apothecary of Italian-born French Queen Catherine de Medici at the Chenonceau castle.

The apothecary is in the exact same location that it once was, and shows off more than 500 vials, pots and bottles. The showcase is part the 500th anniversary celebrations of the Renaissance taking place throughout France and Italy, and is tied to the anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death.

Chenonceau castle is also celebrating the 500th birthday of the Queen, who was born in Florence in 1519.

The Queen gave Renaissance refinement to the castle during her stay, notably adding a grand two-storey gallery built on a bridge which served as a ballroom for official galas, as well as a botanical maze and an Italian garden.

Visitors can also discover her garden, which has been entirely redesigned in black and white, like her iconic gallery.