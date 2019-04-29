Go on, take a closer look

While the massive white sculpture seems to have its eyes firmly shut behind its hands, it beckons passers-by to take a closer look.

Artist Jaume Plensa's Behind The Walls is one of 20 art pieces people can view at the Rockefeller Centre.

The pieces are on display at the New York skyscraper as part of Frieze Sculpture, an annual public art show that opened last week.

Cast in white resin and standing over 9m tall, the statue is probably the most arresting piece on display.

Plensa told the Financial Times that his intention was to urge people to look inward.

He hopes the sculpture will act like a mirror, prompting viewers to think about their opinions, attitudes and what they are doing in life.

And as the name suggests, he also wants to provoke questions about the function of exclusion and walls on a global scale.

The free exhibition also features artists such as Nick Cave, Ibrahim Mahama and Paulo Nazareth.